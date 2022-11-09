StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Stock Down 8.2 %

GBL opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBL. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

