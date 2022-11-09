StockNews.com Downgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

KFY opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

