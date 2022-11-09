StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $43.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 0.95. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

