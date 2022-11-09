StormX (STMX) Trading Down 29% Over Last Week

StormX (STMX) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $48.16 million and $8.06 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002693 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00562854 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,883.01 or 0.29318176 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.
About StormX
StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
