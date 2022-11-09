Stratis Achieves Market Cap of $62.95 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $62.95 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002597 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.12 or 0.07062325 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00031041 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078239 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00062607 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012948 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023515 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,861,905 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
