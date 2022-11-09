Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stryker Trading Down 1.3 %

Stryker stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.16. The company had a trading volume of 54,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,074. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

