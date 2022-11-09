Sunlight Financial (SUNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Sunlight Financial has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 million. Sunlight Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 140.74%. On average, analysts expect Sunlight Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUNL stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.43. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 2,416.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 136,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 100,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 567,581 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

