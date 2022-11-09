Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 17th

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

SHO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,028,000 after buying an additional 853,584 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,647,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after buying an additional 390,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

