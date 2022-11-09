Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.90 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 593,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $354,780.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after buying an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.