Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.01. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $26.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

