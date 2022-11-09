Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.43

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.43 and traded as low as $10.50. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 75,627 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently -29.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 660,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 373,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

