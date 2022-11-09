Susquehanna Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 22,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 373,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

