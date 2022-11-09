Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10,232.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,662 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

BAC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. 30,148,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,909,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

