Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 55.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.81 on Wednesday, hitting $828.70. The company had a trading volume of 427,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,501. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $685.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $845.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total transaction of $8,373,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 268,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,201,227.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $19,308,379 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

