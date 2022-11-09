Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,891,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.20. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Profile



First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.



