Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.6% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 283,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $585,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. 1,204,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

