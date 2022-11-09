Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $186.63. 3,007,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,437. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.