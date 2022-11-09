Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,534 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 1.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Allstate by 16.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $127.94. 1,178,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,006. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

