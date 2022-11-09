Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes $356,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in SBA Communications by 25.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $274.73. The stock had a trading volume of 505,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,091. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

