Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Pfizer Announces Dividend

PFE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,344,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,986,301. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

