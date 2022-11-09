Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SVNLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

