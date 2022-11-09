Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVOL stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

