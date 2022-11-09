T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average is $117.26. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $222.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

