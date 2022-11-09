Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.56.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ TBLA opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.