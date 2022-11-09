Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.56.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. Analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

