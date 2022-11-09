Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.93. 1,048,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,551,931. The company has a market capitalization of $336.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

