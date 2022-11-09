Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.15.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -850.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.