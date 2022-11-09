Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -851.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.