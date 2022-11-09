Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $185.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

