TD Securities Increases Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to C$1.10

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

