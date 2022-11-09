Teekay Tankers Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Teekay Tankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $9.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE TNK opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.09. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

