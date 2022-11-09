Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Lowered to SEK 70 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERIC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 1.6 %
ERIC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 903,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.49.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
