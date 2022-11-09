Tembec (TSE:TMB) Trading Up 3.6%

Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.19 and last traded at C$5.18. 53,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 262,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.
Tembec Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.18.
Tembec Company Profile
Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.
