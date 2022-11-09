Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.20 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.76. 214,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,384. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.81. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.
