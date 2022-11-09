Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.14 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.76. 214,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,384. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.79.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

