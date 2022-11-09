Tevis Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

GD traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.22. 16,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

