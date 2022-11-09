Tevis Investment Management Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,327. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.