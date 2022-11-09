Tevis Investment Management Increases Holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC)

Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) by 915.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management owned about 0.22% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLSC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,372,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,857 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $926,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLSC remained flat at $20.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. 36,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

