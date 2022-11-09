Tevis Investment Management Increases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $14,747,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

JLL traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.44. 8,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.60. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

