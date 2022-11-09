Tevis Investment Management Purchases 136 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.88. 133,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,845. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

