Tevis Investment Management Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,657,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.50. 34,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,033. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

