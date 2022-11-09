Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,175 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,384. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

