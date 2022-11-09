Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 879 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lear by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 39,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,392. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

Shares of LEA opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

