Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 846 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.3 %
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
See Also
