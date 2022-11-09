Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $211.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.21 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

