Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.63 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $259.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.40. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

