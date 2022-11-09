Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.74. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

