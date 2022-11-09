Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 135.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of JLL opened at $148.31 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.