Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nov 9th, 2022

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 135.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $148.31 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

