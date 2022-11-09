Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 44 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 127.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1,036.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Chemed Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $489.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.38. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,436. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

