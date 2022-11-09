Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 55 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,495.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,256.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2,160.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

