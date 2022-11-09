The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,876,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,645. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

